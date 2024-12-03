Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives $23.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

BASE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $163,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 353,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Couchbase by 242.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 88,068 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Couchbase by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

