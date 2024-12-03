CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,558 Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SIL stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Silver Miners ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.