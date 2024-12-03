CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.