CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.