CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,680 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,027,885 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,274,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 758,189 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,914 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 552,990 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

