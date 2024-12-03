CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.67 and a one year high of $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

