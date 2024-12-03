CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 108 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 2,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.