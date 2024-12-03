CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.81.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LULU opened at $334.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

