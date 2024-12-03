Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 17.3% – Time to Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 47,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 28,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Critical Metals Trading Up 16.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

