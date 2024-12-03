CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $310.00 to $400.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $365.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $347.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital.

11/25/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $372.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – CrowdStrike had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – CrowdStrike was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush.

10/17/2024 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2024 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.2 %

CRWD opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 680.01, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get CrowdStrike Holdings Inc alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.80 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,248 shares of company stock valued at $42,933,010. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.