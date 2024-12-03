Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.41 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.