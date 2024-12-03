DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $161.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.80.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 45.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

