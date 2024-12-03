DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,516 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $74,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $237,697,000 after purchasing an additional 375,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 887.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,374 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 225,015 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19,851.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 208,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 207,446 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $117,103,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

