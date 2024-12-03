Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of Diploma stock remained flat at $59.46 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. Diploma has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

