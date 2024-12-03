Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) versus Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Critical Analysis

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Greenfire Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Diversified Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenfire Resources $483.15 million 1.05 -$100.50 million $0.35 20.77 Diversified Energy $749.63 million 1.03 $758.02 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Greenfire Resources.

This table compares Greenfire Resources and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenfire Resources 5.02% 5.40% 3.13% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenfire Resources and Diversified Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenfire Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diversified Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Greenfire Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.43%. Diversified Energy has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Greenfire Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenfire Resources is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Summary

Greenfire Resources beats Diversified Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

