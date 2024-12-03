DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

