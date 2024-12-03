Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
EVV remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 248,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,788. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
