Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 144,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,205. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

