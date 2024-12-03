Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 104,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,140. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
