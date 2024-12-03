Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EVF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

