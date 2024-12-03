Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE EVF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
