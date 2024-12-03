Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ETW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 274,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,008. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.