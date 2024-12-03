Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $114.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 949.42, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.