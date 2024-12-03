Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $2.43 Million Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 178,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,914,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,681,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,820 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the second quarter valued at $13,944,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 824,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.