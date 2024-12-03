Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

