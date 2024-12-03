Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 5,000 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,980. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Kory James Wentworth sold 1,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $19,970.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kory James Wentworth sold 8,637 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $172,567.26.

On Monday, September 9th, Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $47,829.15.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 161,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,529. The firm has a market cap of $754.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRDA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 89.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

