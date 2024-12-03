EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 18,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

