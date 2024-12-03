Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 24,774 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 94.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

