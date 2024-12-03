Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 94,769 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

OHI opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

