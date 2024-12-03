Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.48 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in American Tower by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

American Tower stock opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.61. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

