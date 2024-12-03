Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 294.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

