Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 162,100 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,824,000 after buying an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after purchasing an additional 730,297 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,130,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

