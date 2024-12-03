EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 44,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,469. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.90 million, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

