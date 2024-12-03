Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group raised Finward Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finward Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNWD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. 3,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.84%.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
