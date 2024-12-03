First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.59. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

