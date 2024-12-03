Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 680,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Fiverr International Trading Up 5.2 %

Fiverr International stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 1,266,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 1.69. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiverr International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 35,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.