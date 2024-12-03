Fred Alger Management LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,318 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 132,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,877,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after purchasing an additional 953,761 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.54.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

