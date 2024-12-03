FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.19.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 360,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

