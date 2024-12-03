Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after buying an additional 12,466,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,513 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This represents a 67.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337 over the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

