GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in November

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 15,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 179.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Up 15.3 %

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 55.21% and a negative return on equity of 459.99%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

