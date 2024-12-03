GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $2.20. The stock had previously closed at $1.86, but opened at $1.92. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GrafTech International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 871,336 shares trading hands.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in GrafTech International by 113.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Up 12.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $538.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.