Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Update

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 49.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Grifols Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Grifols stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 1,996,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

