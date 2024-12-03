Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 408.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BITO opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

