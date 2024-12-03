Hantz Financial Services Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.21 and a 52 week high of $126.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

