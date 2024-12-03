Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

