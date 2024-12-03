Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $83,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

