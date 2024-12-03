Harvest Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after buying an additional 58,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,862,000 after buying an additional 404,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 59,072 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 250,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 202,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.