Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2,021.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 994,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947,562 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $39,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

VNO stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

