HG Vora Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300,000 United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,780,000. United Parks & Resorts comprises approximately 4.8% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $21,959,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,882,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $110,983,000.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In related news, insider James Mikolaichik bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 21.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

