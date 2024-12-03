HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,224,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,960 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

