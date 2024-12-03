HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SEA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

